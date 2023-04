After a chilly start, we will see warmer weather today.

Afternoon highs Saturday will climb into the upper-60’s to mid-70’s. Winds will be northerly with gusts over 20mph.

Clear and chilly tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the upper-30’s to low-40’s.

Sunny, warm and windy Sunday. Storms possible across Eastern Oklahoma.

We will see 80’s for highs with climbing Fire Danger starting Monday.