Expect cloudy skies to remain in place overnight along with a little fog lasting into early Monday. Lows overnight will only dip to the low to middle 50s.

Monday, if we can get enough clearing, severe storms are possible in far western Oklahoma in the afternoon.

A slightly better chance exists over much of the state Monday night into early Tuesday…Stay tuned.

Warmer weather continues the rest of the work week with calmer conditions.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett