Head’s up for tonight.

Any snow that ended up melting today will have a chance to re-freeze tonight.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-20’s, so sidewalks roads and bridges may have some slick spots and ice on them.

Sunny, windy and mild the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 40’s on Thursday.

It looks like we could see another chance of snow and freezing rain early next week around Tuesday.