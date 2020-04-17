Warmer weekend, but we’ll be dodging a few raindrops

After a strong cold front early Friday morning, we will be much cooler the rest of the day with highs only reaching the mid 50s with a strong north wind. As skies clear and winds decrease Friday night, lows will drop to near freezing in northern Oklahoma and the mid 30s for central Oklahoma. Patchy frost is possible. Make sure to bring in plants or cover them up.

Thankfully, lows will be much warmer through next week. Highs this weekend will climb to the mid 60s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in southern and western Oklahoma Saturday. Isolated storms are possible for central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon. A cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night, sparking scattered showers through early Sunday.

Our next big system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a chance of severe weather. Temperatures will be warmer in the 70s. Stay tuned for the latest!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett