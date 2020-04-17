Warmer weekend, but we’ll be dodging a few raindrops

After a strong cold front early Friday morning, we will be much cooler the rest of the day with highs only reaching the mid 50s with a strong north wind.  As skies clear and winds decrease Friday night, lows will drop to near freezing in northern Oklahoma and the mid 30s for central Oklahoma.  Patchy frost is possible. Make sure to bring in plants or cover them up.

Thankfully, lows will be much warmer through next week.  Highs this weekend will climb to the mid 60s.  Scattered showers and storms are possible in southern and western Oklahoma Saturday.  Isolated storms are possible for central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.  A cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night, sparking scattered showers through early Sunday.

Our next big system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a chance of severe weather.  Temperatures will be warmer in the 70s. Stay tuned for the latest!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

56° / 41°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy 0% 56° 41°

Saturday

65° / 36°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 65° 36°

Sunday

67° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 67° 56°

Monday

70° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 45°

Tuesday

72° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 72° 52°

Wednesday

68° / 56°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 68° 56°

Thursday

79° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 79° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

54°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

45°

12 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

43°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
43°

43°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
40°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

48°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

53°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

56°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

61°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

