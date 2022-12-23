Temperatures continue to be extremely cold Friday with winds relaxing, but a continuation of cold weather, however there is a quick (and brief) turnaround just in time for Christmas!

Look for wind chills +5 to -10 Friday into Friday night.

Temps will head for upper 20s Saturday, and a bigger boost on Christmas. Right now, we may make it into the low 40s Christmas with even warmer weather through next week as we close out December.

Until the less cold air arrives, be safe, cover up, and remember the pets!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett