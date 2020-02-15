Warmer weekend temperatures in the making! Watch for Dense Fog forming Saturday Night into Sunday Morning. Turning colder again next week!

Good Saturday morning. Over all really nice weekend in the making. We can enjoy milder temps with 50s and 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Only issue could be areas of dense thick fog that could form late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Enjoy this weekend because another shot of cold arctic air is dropping south from Canada next week. The brunt moves across the Northern Plains, Great Lakes and into the Northeastern United States. However, Oklahoma will be impacted by this large cold air mass next week with colder temps. Right now I don’t see any major storm systems or big chances for precipitation. Stay tuned as things can change in a hurry this time of year. Jon Slater

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction