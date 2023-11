Temperatures will continue warming as we head into the work week. Expect middle to upper 70s Sunday into Monday. By Tuesday, high pressure and southwesterly winds will boost temps well into the 80s. Parts of far southwestern Oklahoma may flirt with 90 degrees!

Cooler air will arrive Wednesday and Thursday bringing temps back to the 60s with 50s returning by the end of next weekend.

Remember to set your clocks back Saturday night before bed!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett