Warming pattern to bring 60s, then a Christmas cooldown

A rather dry pattern will take us through the middle of next week before changes arrive.

Saturday night, look for mostly clear skies and lows down to the low 30s.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer. Despite a northwest wind, temps will head to the middle to upper 50s.

60s are here Monday and Tuesday, but a front arrives Wednesday bringing a fast cooldown.

Wednesday night into early Thursday, a few sprinkles or flurries may fall.

Christmas looks nice and sunny with low 50s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett