Warming Trend Begins – Hot, Dry Weather on the Way

Thursday will be pleasant with highs ranging from the mid 80s east to the mid 90s west under sunny skies. Light south winds will limit the fire danger Thursday. A few storms are possible in the panhandle, a few could turn severe with wind and hail as the main threats. Lows tonight will drop to the low to mid 60 under mostly clear skies.

Highs Friday will climb to the low to mid 90s with a breezy south wind. This weekend will be hot, sunny and breezy with a high fire danger. Triple digit temperatures will be possible by Wednesday as the heat dome builds and strengthens.