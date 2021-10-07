Warming Trend Begins Today

Thursday will be warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s, 10 degrees above normal! Lows will drop to the mid 60s, not quite as cool as we have been the past several mornings. OKC will near the record high of 94 degrees (1979) tomorrow with a forecast of 93 degrees! Strong southwesterly winds will create high fire danger. Saturday will be windy and hot with a high near 90 degrees.

Our next system arrives Sunday, sparking showers and storms overnight through early Monday. Severe weather is possible, especially east of I-35 with wind, hail and isolated tornadoes at the main threats. Storm chances increase again late Tuesday through Wednesday. Severe weather is also possible. Stay tuned!