After a foggy start, skies will gradually clear Wednesday afternoon with slightly warmer highs in the mid 70s. Western Oklahoma will be warmer in the upper 70s. Tonight will be cool and calm in the mid 50s. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s, light winds and sunny skies. Temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 80s this weekend under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures peak Monday in the upper 80s before a cold front brings a nice, fall cool-down Tuesday through next week.

