Warming Trend Begins Tuesday

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool with seasonal highs in the low 50s. A light, south wind will mark the start of a warming trend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low near 30 degrees and wind chills in the teens. Tomorrow will be warmer, near 60 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. OKC will test the record highs Thursday and Friday with temperatures soaring to the mid to upper 70s! Strong southwest winds will elevate fire danger. A cold front arrives late Friday and Saturday will be 30 degrees cooler in the 40s! Another warming trend will follow through the middle of next week.