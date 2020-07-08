Warming Trend Begins Wednesday, Isolated Storms Thursday

Wednesday will be hot and humid with seasonal highs in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. A few storms are possible in southeastern Oklahoma. Lows Wednesday night will drop to the mid 70s under mostly clear skies. A front will stall out in northern or central Oklahoma Thursday afternoon. A few storms could develop along this boundary. If the storms hold together, they could move into the Metro Thursday evening. Any of the storms could turn severe with damaging winds as the main threat. Showers will linger Thursday night through Friday morning.

This weekend will be hot and dry with temperatures soaring to the triple digits. As the heat dome builds and strengthens, temperatures will skyrocket over 100 degrees Monday through Wednesday.