Warming trend brings 60s, high fire danger before weekend storms

Weather

An area of low pressure in California will move toward the state Saturday bringing lots of wind, warmer temps, and eventually some thunderstorms.

Thursday night, look for lows to be near average, in the lower 30s south to upper 20s north.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a lot more wind. Expect middle 50s.

Friday night into Saturday, showers and storms will roll through as the low passes Oklahoma. Severe weather is not anticipated. Sunny skies will return quickly Saturday as a dry line passes through. As this happens, expect winds from 30 to 50 mph. Fire danger will be a concern Friday and especially Saturday.

Calm weather returns Sunday and into the following week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

46° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 46° 31°

Friday

55° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 55° 47°

Saturday

65° / 35°
Rain
Rain 80% 65° 35°

Sunday

47° / 29°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 47° 29°

Monday

45° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 35°

Tuesday

54° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 54° 38°

Wednesday

62° / 54°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 20% 62° 54°

