Warming Trend Continues!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Tuesday will be above normal with highs in the mid 60s, sunshine and a northwesterly breeze.  Lows will drop just above freezing tonight under clear skies.  Temperatures will jump 20 degrees above normal tomorrow in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies! Thursday will also climb to near 70. Clouds and winds will steadily increase ahead of our next storm system.  A cold front sweeps across our state early Friday, sparking scattered showers. Most rain totals will stay low. Cold air will follow with highs in the 50s Friday and in the 40s this weekend. 

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

64° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 38°

Wednesday

73° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 73° 39°

Thursday

71° / 43°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 71° 43°

Friday

50° / 33°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 50° 33°

Saturday

46° / 27°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 46° 27°

Sunday

49° / 28°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 49° 28°

Monday

54° / 35°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 54° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

6 AM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

7 AM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

53°

6 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

7 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

8 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

9 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

10 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

11 PM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

12 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

2 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
0%
41°

