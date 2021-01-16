Warming trend continues, rain returns to the forecast

A slow warming trend will happen as we go through the first part of the week.

Saturday night, look for a few isolated showers, otherwise skies will remain mostly cloudy. With very dry air in place, overnight lows will be allowed to drop a few degrees below freezing with lots of 20s north and northwest.

Sunny skies will return for Sunday with nice temps in the lower 50s. Winds will ne NW at avout 10-20mph.

Even warmer weather is here Monday with breezy south winds. Clouds will increase through the day with highs just shy of 60.

Rain chances will build Wednesday and Thursday with more rain likely next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett