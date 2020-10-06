Warming Trend Continues

Tuesday will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s under sunny skies with a south breeze. Tonight will drop to the mid 50s under clear skies. Look up tonight and check out Mars, it won’t be this close to Earth for another 15 years! Wednesday will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s. This pattern continues with our warmest day on Sunday where highs will approach 90 degrees!

A jet stream pattern change will bring a strong cold front early Monday, dropping highs to the 70s. Our next (small) rain chance arrives Tuesday and Wednesday…until then, fire danger will be a concern. Stay tuned for the latest!