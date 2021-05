A major shift in the jet stream spells more active weather on the way.

Wednesday night, look for mostly clear skies and a bit of isolated fog. Lows will be chilly, down to the middle 40s.

Look for lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday with warming temps well into the 70s.

Severe weather will be possible Sunday through Wednesday as several pieces of energy rotate around a trough of low pressure. Stay tuned!

