Warming Trend Starts Friday

Arctic air will dominate the forecast Thursday with highs barely climbing to the freezing mark. A breezy north wind will keep state wind chills in the teens and 20s! At least the sunshine is back after several cloudy days. Clouds return overnight with flurries possible in northwestern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the upper teens to mid 20s.

A warming trend begins on Valentine’s day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will climb to the 60s this weekend and peak in the 70s on Monday! A cold front moves through late Monday bringing below normal temperatures for the rest of the week.