Warming Trend Starts Friday

Valentine's Forecast

Arctic air will dominate the forecast Thursday with highs barely climbing to the freezing mark. A breezy north wind will keep state wind chills in the teens and 20s! At least the sunshine is back after several cloudy days.  Clouds return overnight with flurries possible in northwestern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the upper teens to mid 20s.

A warming trend begins on Valentine’s day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will climb to the 60s this weekend and peak in the 70s on Monday! A cold front moves through late Monday bringing below normal temperatures for the rest of the week.

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

32° / 18°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 32° 18°

Friday

43° / 20°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 43° 20°

Saturday

59° / 34°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 59° 34°

Sunday

63° / 29°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 63° 29°

Monday

72° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

43° / 40°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 43° 40°

Wednesday

45° / 27°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 20% 45° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

22°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
22°

25°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
25°

28°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
28°

30°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
30°

32°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
32°

34°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
34°

35°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

36°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
36°

36°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

34°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

31°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

29°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

28°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

26°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
26°

25°

12 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

1 AM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

2 AM
Clear
0%
23°

22°

3 AM
Clear
0%
22°

21°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
21°

21°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
21°

21°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
21°

21°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
21°

23°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
23°

