Warming Trend Through Friday, Rain Friday Night

Thursday will be warmer in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will drop to around freezing tonight with wind chills in the 20s. Clouds increase tomorrow with a strong south wind and highs in the low 50s. Scattered showers are possible with a cold front Friday night, mainly for central, southern and eastern Oklahoma. The rain is out by early Saturday, followed by clearing skies. Saturday will be cooler in the 40s and then a warming trend will follow, peaking on Tuesday in the 60s. Christmas will be seasonal and dry with temperatures in the 50s. Stay tuned for updates!

