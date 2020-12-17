Warming Trend Through Friday, Rain Friday Night

Weather
Scattered Showers Friday Night/Early Saturday

Thursday will be warmer in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will drop to around freezing tonight with wind chills in the 20s. Clouds increase tomorrow with a strong south wind and highs in the low 50s.  Scattered showers are possible with a cold front Friday night, mainly for central, southern and eastern Oklahoma. The rain is out by early Saturday, followed by clearing skies. Saturday will be cooler in the 40s and then a warming trend will follow, peaking on Tuesday in the 60s.  Christmas will be seasonal and dry with temperatures in the 50s. Stay tuned for updates!

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

41° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 41° 33°

Friday

50° / 32°
Cloudy/Wind
Cloudy/Wind 0% 50° 32°

Saturday

46° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 46° 27°

Sunday

49° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 49° 34°

Monday

54° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 32°

Tuesday

59° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 36°

Wednesday

47° / 26°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 47° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
31°

36°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
36°

40°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
40°

43°

12 PM
Sunny
2%
43°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
46°

47°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
47°

48°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
48°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
3%
48°

45°

5 PM
Sunny
4%
45°

42°

6 PM
Clear
4%
42°

41°

7 PM
Clear
4%
41°

40°

8 PM
Clear
4%
40°

40°

9 PM
Clear
4%
40°

40°

10 PM
Clear
4%
40°

39°

11 PM
Clear
4%
39°

39°

12 AM
Clear
3%
39°

39°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
39°

39°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
39°

39°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
39°

39°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
39°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
39°

39°

6 AM
Cloudy
3%
39°

39°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
39°

38°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
38°

