Tuesday will be slightly above normal in the low 60s under sunny skies. Winds will stay light out of the southwest at 10 mph. Lows will drop to the upper 30s with wind chills in the low 30s. Tomorrow will be much warmer in the upper 60s with sunshine and a breezy south wind.

Our next system arrives late Thursday, sparking scattered showers and storms through Friday. This weekend will be dry and mild in the 60s. Temperatures will climb to the 70s by Tuesday, when our next system arrives.