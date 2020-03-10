Warming Trend Through Thursday

Highs Tuesday will climb to the low 70s with lighter winds out of the southeast. Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Tonight will be cloudy with a mild low around 60 degrees. A few showers and storms are possible in northeastern Oklahoma early Wednesday. OKC may see an isolated shower, around mid-morning. Highs Wednesday will range from the upper 60s north to the upper 70s south. Thursday will be very warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s!

Our next storm system arrives Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms through early Saturday. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s. We will have a break Sunday before another system brings rain on Monday. Stay tuned for the latest!