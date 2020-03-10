Warming Trend Through Thursday

warming trend

warming trend

Highs Tuesday will climb to the low 70s with lighter winds out of the southeast. Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Tonight will be cloudy with a mild low around 60 degrees. A few showers and storms are possible in northeastern Oklahoma early Wednesday. OKC may see an isolated shower, around mid-morning.  Highs Wednesday will range from the upper 60s north to the upper 70s south.  Thursday will be very warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s!

Our next storm system arrives Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms through early Saturday. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s. We will have a break Sunday before another system brings rain on Monday. Stay tuned for the latest!

Tuesday

72° / 38°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 72° 38°

Wednesday

74° / 61°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 74° 61°

Thursday

77° / 61°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 77° 61°

Friday

54° / 52°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 54° 52°

Saturday

56° / 41°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 60% 56° 41°

Sunday

59° / 41°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 0% 59° 41°

Monday

63° / 43°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 63° 43°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

49°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

58°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

64°

8 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

10 PM
Clear
10%
61°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
61°

61°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

58°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

