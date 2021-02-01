Warming Trend Through Wednesday!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Warming Trend Through Wednesday

Warming Trend Through Wednesday

The first day of February will be seasonal with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be light and variable with mostly sunny skies.  Lows will drop to the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.  Tomorrow will be warmer in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a south breeze. Temperatures peak Wednesday in the low to mid 60s with a breezy south wind. Our next front arrives early Thursday, bringing a strong north wind and falling temperatures.

Arctic air arrives Sunday bringing the coldest air of the season so far. Highs may only climb to the 20s! Snow is possible in northern and central Oklahoma. Stay tuned for the latest!

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

53° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 53° 30°

Tuesday

60° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 60° 38°

Wednesday

61° / 50°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 61° 50°

Thursday

52° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 52° 30°

Friday

50° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 29°

Saturday

35° / 18°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 50% 35° 18°

Sunday

26° / 15°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 26° 15°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

7 AM
Clear
2%
30°

29°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
29°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
33°

37°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
37°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

45°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

48°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
48°

50°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

52°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

48°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

45°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

43°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

41°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
40°

39°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
39°

39°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%
39°

38°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
38°

39°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
39°

38°

3 AM
Cloudy
3%
38°

38°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

6 AM
Cloudy
2%
38°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter