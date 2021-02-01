Warming Trend Through Wednesday!

The first day of February will be seasonal with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be light and variable with mostly sunny skies. Lows will drop to the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be warmer in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a south breeze. Temperatures peak Wednesday in the low to mid 60s with a breezy south wind. Our next front arrives early Thursday, bringing a strong north wind and falling temperatures.

Arctic air arrives Sunday bringing the coldest air of the season so far. Highs may only climb to the 20s! Snow is possible in northern and central Oklahoma. Stay tuned for the latest!