Warmer weather will be here Saturday as south winds return. Look for lots of sunshine and afternoon highs near 60.

Sunday early morning, a cold front will slide through dry and bring much cooler temps, cloudy skies, and bitter cold wind chills. Highs will struggle to reach the 40s.

New Year’s Day looks even cooler with mid 30s.

A day to watch will be next Friday afternoon and evening as a potential Winter storm sets its sights on Oklahoma. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett