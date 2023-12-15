Rain moves east Friday with cloudy skies and cool highs in the low 50s. Skies will start to clear overnight and lows will drop the 30s. Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny with cooler highs in the upper 40s with a breezy northwesterly wind. Sunday will be beautiful with light winds, sunshine and highs near 60! That’s about 10 degrees above average! Cold air over the Great Lakes will drop briefly highs to the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday. Temperatures will steadily climb, peaking in the low 60s for the Winter Solstice Thursday. Rain chances increase Friday and for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day…stay tuned for the latest!

