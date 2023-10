After another taste of Fall this morning, we will see sunny, breezy and warm weather today.

Highs Sunday afternoon will climb into the upper-70’s to mid-80’s.

Clear and breezy tonight. Lows Monday morning will dip into the mid-50’s.

The warmth returns Monday. Highs will climb into the 80’s with 90’s across Western Oklahoma starting Tuesday.

Another strong cold front moves through late this week. This one looks like it will stick around for more than just a day.