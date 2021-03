Warmer temps will be here for several days, from the 60s early week to 70s midweek.

Saturday night, expect mostly clear skies and calm conditions. Lows will fall to near 40.

Sunday and Monday will be a bit breezier. Expect south winds and highs in the upper 60s both days. More clouds will be here during the work week.

Mid 70s arrive Wednesday and Thursday with storms by week’s end lasting through next weekend.

Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett