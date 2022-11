We have spent nearly a week with temperatures below average, now a warmup will be unimpeded by cold fronts.

Sunday, skies will remain clear with highs sround 50. Look for one last night below freezing Sunday night into Monday before overnight lows increase.

Maybe not Monday, but we will have a good shot at seeing some 60s just before Thanksgiving. Speaking of Turkey day, it looks to be dry with slightly cooler weather.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett