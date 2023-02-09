Good morning folks! Watch for slick spots especially elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses! As of 5 AM this morning you can see we have multiple traffic accidents working due to icy bridges and overpasses! Once the Sun rises temps will warm above freezing and conditions will improve quickly after 8 AM! Temps will warm to near 50 degrees today! Another chance for light wintry precipitation tonight with a few more slick spots possible. Stay tuned!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction