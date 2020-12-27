Watching the possibility for freezing rain across portions of Northwestern OK & OK, TX Panhandles Monday Night into Tuesday.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Some light freezing rain is possible across Western / Northwestern OK and the OK, TX Panhandles Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures start out below freezing with light freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday but then should warm above freezing by Tuesday evening. Over all precipitation amounts rather light so just a light glaze / icing expected before it changes over to plain rain. The OKC Metro area should stay above freezing with plain rain Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

56° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 35°

Monday

43° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 43° 48°

Tuesday

54° / 36°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 54° 36°

Wednesday

42° / 28°
Rain
Rain 30% 42° 28°

Thursday

41° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 41° 26°

Friday

34° / 25°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 34° 25°

Saturday

32° / 28°
Scattered Snow Showers
Scattered Snow Showers 30% 32° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

54°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

51°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

49°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

44°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

42°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
40°

39°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
39°

38°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
38°

37°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
37°

36°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
36°

35°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
35°

36°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
36°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
39°

40°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
40°

