Watching the possibility for freezing rain across portions of Northwestern OK & OK, TX Panhandles Monday Night into Tuesday.

After a beautifully mild day for December, tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s across the state. Looks like another mild day on Sunday with highs in the low 60s. A cold front is on the way though, so expect cooler temps as early as late Sunday afternoon in the metro, and midday in Western Oklahoma. Monday will feel much cooler ahead of our next storm system. Expect rain Tuesday into Wednesday, with a winter mix possible in NW OK. There may be a few snowflakes in the metro, but it looks like mainly rain for central OK. New Years Eve and New Years day look chilly, dry and Sunny!