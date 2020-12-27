Some light freezing rain is possible across Western / Northwestern OK and the OK, TX Panhandles Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures start out below freezing with light freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday but then should warm above freezing by Tuesday evening. Over all precipitation amounts rather light so just a light glaze / icing expected before it changes over to plain rain. The OKC Metro area should stay above freezing with plain rain Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Jon Slater
Watching the possibility for freezing rain across portions of Northwestern OK & OK, TX Panhandles Monday Night into Tuesday.
