Watching a line of strong to severe thunderstorms approach western Oklahoma Monday Night!

Here is the latest computer guidance tracking strong to severe thunderstorms into western Oklahoma by Midnight Monday Night / Tuesday Morning.  The main threats with this line damaging winds and large hail.  The storms will be weakening below severe levels as they move east into central Oklahoma and the OKC Metro after 2 AM.  Please stay weather aware Monday Night especially in western OK for the possibility for some severe weather.  The risk for severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall will continue on and off the next several days.

