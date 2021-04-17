Watching another strong cold front coming in Monday Night. A late season freeze looks very possible across portions of Oklahoma!

All eyes on another very strong late season cold blast developing up in Canada. This next front should reach Oklahoma Monday Night with much colder air flowing in behind the front Monday Night into Tuesday. There’s just enough moisture for very light precipitation in the form of light rain / snow Tuesday Morning as the cold air air surges in. By Tuesday Night into Wednesday a freeze is very possible across northern and even central Oklahoma. So you gardeners are on notice! Freezing temps on the way! Stay tuned to the latest weather predictions.