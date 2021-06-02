Watching another upper low forming in Texas Friday and then tracking north into Oklahoma Sun / Mon. More rain in the forecast. Watching this closely next few days.

Long range forecast…Watching another upper low forming in Texas Friday and then tracking north into Oklahoma Sun / Mon. More rain in the forecast with the heaviest SE and lesser amounts NW. Watching this closely next few days. This will all depend on the exact track of the upper low. Bottom line clouds and rain Sun, Mon into Tue AM will keep temps cool again! Finally the low lifts northeast and a return to closer to normal weather later next week. Watching this closely and continue to monitor our latest weather updates.