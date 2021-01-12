Watching cold fronts with northwest jet stream flow. But it’s only a glancing blow of cold air for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma under a NW flow jet stream pattern thru next week. This time of year it’s occasional cold fronts, only low precip chances and most of the cold air stays north and northeast of Oklahoma! The purple on this map shows the coldest air and it’s holding NE right now!. So only a glancing blow from the coldest air to reach Oklahoma in the coming days. Also, not much moisture is showing right now. However, this could all change if the jet stream pattern changes. Watching! Jon Slater

