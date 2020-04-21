Follow the Storms
Watching next storm system coming in late Tuesday into Wednesday with severe weather and heavy rainfall threat.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Our next storm system already taking shape out west and is moving right toward Oklahoma.  It looks like thunderstorm chances start going up from west to east late Tuesday into Wednesday.  This storm system has the potential to produce severe weather as well as heavy rainfall across Oklahoma.  At this time details are a bit sketchy and as storm system gets closer we will update the forecast with more details.  Please stay tuned to the weather folks!

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 74° 50°

Tuesday

77° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 77° 52°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 68° 58°

Thursday

76° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 76° 54°

Friday

72° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 72° 58°

Saturday

65° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 65° 52°

Sunday

72° / 49°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 72° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
56°

56°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
56°

54°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

60°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

66°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

73°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

70°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

68°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

