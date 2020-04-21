Our next storm system already taking shape out west and is moving right toward Oklahoma. It looks like thunderstorm chances start going up from west to east late Tuesday into Wednesday. This storm system has the potential to produce severe weather as well as heavy rainfall across Oklahoma. At this time details are a bit sketchy and as storm system gets closer we will update the forecast with more details. Please stay tuned to the weather folks!
Watching next storm system coming in late Tuesday into Wednesday with severe weather and heavy rainfall threat.
