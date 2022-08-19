Here’s the weather set up for potential heavy rainfall event across the southern plains Sunday/ Monday time frame. Depending on the track this slow moving system could dump very heavy rain and cause flooding. At this time the most likely area to get the heaviest rain / flooding is southern OK and northern TX. Please continue to monitor the latest weather trends and stay up to date on the very latest forecast as this system develops!
Watching next storm system Sunday-Monday for possible heavy rainfall!
by: Jon Slater
Posted:
Updated: