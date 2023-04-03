Good Morning! The next couple of days watching for extreme fire weather conditions central and western OK and some potential for severe wx in eastern OK. There’s a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire conditions today western OK. Fire Watch into central OK Tue! There’s also a severe weather threat across the eastern half of Oklahoma Tuesday and Tuesday Night as a dryline and cold front moves across Oklahoma. Please stay tuned to the latest weather reports!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction