Good Morning! The next couple of days watching for extreme fire weather conditions central and western OK and some potential for severe wx in eastern OK. There’s a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire conditions today western OK. Fire Watch into central OK Tue! There’s also a severe weather threat across the eastern half of Oklahoma Tuesday and Tuesday Night as a dryline and cold front moves across Oklahoma. Please stay tuned to the latest weather reports!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now