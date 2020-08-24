Watching Tropical Cyclone Laura as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and then recurves east of Oklahoma.

At this time it appears most of the effects from Tropical Cyclone Laura stay east of Oklahoma. However, the storm is still a long way away and the exact track is still somewhat uncertain. The heaviest rain will fall along and east of the track of the center of the storm as it makes landfall near the TX, LA border and then recurves north and northeast. This computer model shows the storm moving well east of our area with potentially 5-10 inches of rain along the path. Please stay tuned to the latest on the track of Laura since it could still change. Jon Slater

