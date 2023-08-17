Tropical Storm Hilary about ready to become Hurricane Hilary will move north across the Baja this weekend and into the SW United States late Sunday into Monday. The storm intensifies to a CAT 3 storm as it impacts the Baja but then weakens quickly as it moves inland. The combination of colder waters and a fast moving storm means the impacts for the SW United States limited to heavy rainfall and flooding potential as the storm weakens and moves very fast.

