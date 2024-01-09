Watching 2 more storm systems in the coming days. The one with the biggest “Snow” potential is this next weekend. You can see the strong Jet Stream with embedded storm system coming right across Oklahoma. Also Arctic Air in play! Stay tuned.
by: Jon Slater
Posted:
Updated:
