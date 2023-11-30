As an area of low pressure spirals through Oklahoma Thursday, waves of rain and thunderstorms will be expected.

Look for the heaviest of the rain to fall between mid-afternoon and 8PM. Some of the heavier cores of rain will come with thunder and lightning. South of I40, a few storms may try to become strong with the main threat being winds to 50mph, and hail to the size of Nickels. Most people will not see severe weather with the storms.

Overnight, the system will spiral off to the east bringing a small chance of some very light snow to far northwestern Oklahoma. With ground temperatures running warm, the threat of travel impacts appears to be very low to zero. Parts of Harper county may have a dusting of light snow on grassy surfaces by midnight into Friday morning.

Friday, as the system continues moving quickly eastward, skies will clear in western Oklahoma with clouds sticking around into the middle of the day in central Oklahoma. With northerly winds, temps will only reach the upper 40s to around 50 in the afternoon despite returning sunshine.

The weekend will feature a quick warmup as skies clear out. Look for temps in the upper 50s, close to 60 both Saturday and Sunday.

The warmup continues with a dry weather pattern all of next work week. Highs will try to top out in the upper 60s Wednesday through the end of the work week with 70s possible by next weekend.

Stay dry!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett