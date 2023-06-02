Good morning folks! There’s a risk for severe thunderstorms from the Panhandles east into western and central Oklahoma Friday into early Saturday morning. It’s a Slight to Enhanced Risk for the Panhandles and a Marginal Risk as the storms weaken into Oklahoma. Any storms that develop this afternoon and tonight could produce strong winds, large hail, lightning and heavy rainfall. Watch for areas of local flooding! Stay safe!

