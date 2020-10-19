We are stuck in the cold clouds this afternoon.

Good afternoon! We are stuck in the clouds and colder air this afternoon. As drier air comes in from the north there’s a chance for a few breaks in the overcast by later today and this evening. Highs today stay chilly mostly 50s depending on cloud cover. A warm front approaches Oklahoma tomorrow and then surges north of Oklahoma Wednesday and Thursday with south winds, more sunny skies and much warmer temps! However, our next strong cold front arrives late Thursday Night dropping our temps once again. An even stronger cold front / storm system arrives early next week. Stay tuned folks! Jon Slater

