We have nearly doubled OKC’s seasonal snowfall; snowiest month just beginning

With 11.9 inches of snow already this season, we have already blown out the average of 7.6″. Here’s the kicker, January is statistically the snowiest month in Oklahoma!

Tonight, clear skies and moist, snow packed ground means we will see some freezing fog. Be careful late tonight and early Sunday as some surfaces may have a thin glaze of ice. Lows will head down to the middle 20s.

Sunshine is back Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Temps out west, where things have been drier, will be in the 50s.

Warmer weather builds through the middle of the week with a cold front and rain Wednesday.

Winter weather is possible next Saturday, Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett