We have nearly doubled OKC’s seasonal snowfall; snowiest month just beginning

With 11.9 inches of snow already this season, we have already blown out the average of 7.6″. Here’s the kicker, January is statistically the snowiest month in Oklahoma!

Tonight, clear skies and moist, snow packed ground means we will see some freezing fog. Be careful late tonight and early Sunday as some surfaces may have a thin glaze of ice. Lows will head down to the middle 20s.

Sunshine is back Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Temps out west, where things have been drier, will be in the 50s.

Warmer weather builds through the middle of the week with a cold front and rain Wednesday.

Winter weather is possible next Saturday, Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

38° / 26°
Showers
Showers 30% 38° 26°

Sunday

46° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 46° 28°

Monday

52° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 52° 32°

Tuesday

48° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 30°

Wednesday

49° / 32°
AM Showers
AM Showers 0% 49° 32°

Thursday

42° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 42° 35°

Friday

43° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 30% 43° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

8 PM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

9 PM
Clear
2%
37°

36°

10 PM
Clear
2%
36°

34°

11 PM
Clear
2%
34°

34°

12 AM
Clear
5%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
3%
33°

31°

2 AM
Clear
3%
31°

30°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
30°

30°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
30°

30°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

28°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
28°

28°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
27°

29°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
29°

32°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
32°

35°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
35°

37°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
37°

38°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
38°

40°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
40°

42°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
42°

43°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
43°

41°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
41°

38°

6 PM
Clear
8%
38°

36°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
36°

