We need rainfall in Oklahoma and next week is our chance!

Here’s a long range rainfall forecast. This is a look at the Euro wx model rainfall forecast thru next 10 days. Rain chances start early next week as a front stalls south of Oklahoma with jet stream flow overhead. You can expect rounds of showers and t’storms on and off next week with significant rainfall totals depending on how this exactly plays out. With all the clouds and rain and the front south of Oklahoma temps will stay on the cool side. What does this mean? Rain, cooler temps, no severe wx is a win win!