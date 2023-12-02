After a foggy start, Saturday will be cool with gradual clearing. Highs will climb to the mid 50s with a light south wind. Areas of drizzle or a few showers are possible in portions of southern and eastern Oklahoma. A weak, cold front will move across the state this evening, bringing a slight wind shift. Patchy fog and freezing fog will be possible again tonight but not as widespread. Sunday will be warmer, nearing 60 degrees. Another cold front will sweep across the state but we will stay dry.

Next week an upper level ridge builds to the west, brining nice and unseasonably warm temperatures. Thursday through Saturday, highs will near 70 degrees, about 15 to 20 degrees above average for early December! Our next storm system could arrive for the weekend, bringing rain, storms and possibly winter weather. Stay tuned for the latest!