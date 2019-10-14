Weather Email Alerts

When you see the green Sign Up bar, your registration was successful.

*Please note: When putting in a zip code or city please wait for the dropdown box to appear before moving on in the sign-up process.

Severe Weather Alert emails are issued by county. If you sign up for severe weather alert emails, you will receive an email for any alert issued for the county that contains your city.

Severe weather alert emails are triggered for the following alert types:

Flash Flood Warning

Hurricane Warning or Watch

Inland Hurricane Warning or Watch

Inland Tropical Warning or Watch

Severe Local Storm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Weather Warning

Tornado Warning or Watch

Tropical Storm Warning or Watch

Tsunami Warning or Watch