Thankfully, Friday’s rain system has pulled far east of the Sooner state, leaving good weather for Sunday’s Memorial race.

Weather conditions at 6:30AM look to be great. Expect temps to initially be a bit cool with mid to upper 40s. Soon after the race begins, shed those layers as 50s and 60s quickly arrive.

The winds will slowly increase through the event, however they should not be too impactful to runners.

Good luck!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett