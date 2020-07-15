Weather Pattern Continues – Morning Showers, Afternoon Heat and Humidity

Wednesday afternoon will be hot and humid with a high in the mid 90s for Oklahoma City and a heat index to 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Oklahoma with a heat index to 110 degrees. Northern Oklahoma will have some relief from the heat thanks to a “cold” front. Highs in this part of the state will only climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Once again, storms will move into our panhandle this afternoon and drop southeast overnight. A few storms in northwestern Oklahoma could be severe with 70 mph winds and golfball size hail possible. Scattered showers and a few storms will move across the state through early Thursday. Thursday afternoon will be hot and humid with a heat index from 100 to 110 degrees.

We dry out and heat up this weekend with temperatures jumping to the upper 90s and a heat index to 110 degrees. Storm chances may return mid next week. Stay tuned for the latest!