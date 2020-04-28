PICS: Hail in Oklahoma

Weather Pics
Posted:
  • Hail in Yukon, Oklahoma. Photo: Stacie Kolterman
  • Just a few pieces of the hail that just hit Yukon
  • Yukon hail from Gary Kurns
  • Hail in Yukon Ok
  • Hail in Yukon near Sarah and 29th
  • 04/28/20 Huge hail around 6pm in Yukon/Mustang area
  • Hail near 15th and Morgan
  • Mustang hail. Pic from Ryan Allensworth
  • Mustang Hail. Pic from Katelyn Quiroz

