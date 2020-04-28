Skip to content
PICS: Hail in Oklahoma
Weather Pics
Posted:
Apr 28, 2020 / 06:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 28, 2020 / 06:18 PM CDT
Hail in Yukon, Oklahoma. Photo: Stacie Kolterman
Hail in YukoPhoto: Stacie Koltermann, Oklahoma
Hail in Yukon, Oklahoma. Photo: Stacie Kolterman
Just a few pieces of the hail that just hit Yukon
Yukon hail from Gary Kurns
Hail in Yukon Ok
Hail in Yukon near Sarah and 29th
04/28/20 Huge hail around 6pm in Yukon/Mustang area
Hail near 15th and Morgan
Mustang hail. Pic from Ryan Allensworth
Mustang Hail. Pic from Katelyn Quiroz
